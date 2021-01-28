TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target Raised to $82.00

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its target price boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $69.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TFII. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

NASDAQ TFII opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TFI International has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $77.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of TFI International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

