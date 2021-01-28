TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to C$100.00 by Analysts at Stephens

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$78.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$85.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark upped their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$81.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$97.77.

TFII opened at C$84.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.43. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$23.21 and a 1-year high of C$98.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$67.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

