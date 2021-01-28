TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to C$100.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2021 // Comments off

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$78.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$85.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark upped their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$81.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$97.77.

TFII opened at C$84.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.43. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$23.21 and a 1-year high of C$98.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$67.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?    

Analyst Recommendations for TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII)

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.