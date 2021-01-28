TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Given New C$109.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$109.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.86% from the company’s current price.

TFII has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$70.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$78.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$97.77.

TFII opened at C$84.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$67.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.81. The company has a market cap of C$7.89 billion and a PE ratio of 22.43. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$23.21 and a 12 month high of C$98.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39.

About TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

