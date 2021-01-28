TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Given New C$109.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$109.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.86% from the company’s current price.

TFII has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$70.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$78.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$97.77.

TFII opened at C$84.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$67.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.81. The company has a market cap of C$7.89 billion and a PE ratio of 22.43. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$23.21 and a 12 month high of C$98.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

