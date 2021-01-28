Tezos (XTZ) Market Cap Reaches $2.27 Billion

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and approximately $518.24 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos token can now be purchased for about $2.99 or 0.00009449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 72% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 758,175,261 tokens. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Tezos Token Trading

Tezos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

