Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Shares Down 6.8%

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)’s stock price was down 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.40 and last traded at $17.73. Approximately 537,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 284,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Textainer Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Textainer Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.93.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Textainer Group had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $149.13 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 315,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 35,879 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Textainer Group by 18.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 19,293 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Textainer Group in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares during the period. 35.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.