Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. 140166 raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $163.70.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN stock opened at $162.93 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $175.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $149.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,217,000. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,611.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 830,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,721,000 after acquiring an additional 781,854 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,543,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,440,000 after acquiring an additional 540,612 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 559.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 628,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,740,000 after acquiring an additional 533,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 903,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,038,000 after acquiring an additional 472,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.