Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Barclays

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.87% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

TXN stock opened at $162.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.24 and its 200 day moving average is $149.80. The stock has a market cap of $149.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $175.47.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 237,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after acquiring an additional 52,171 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 60,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 526.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

