Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $163.70.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $162.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $175.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.24 and its 200 day moving average is $149.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

