Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

TXN stock traded down $8.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,992,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,541. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.24 and a 200-day moving average of $149.80. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $175.47. The stock has a market cap of $149.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 140166 boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.