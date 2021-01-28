Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Raised by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 2.4% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $24,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXN traded up $7.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.38. 215,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,801,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $156.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $175.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

