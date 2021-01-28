Texas Instruments Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.02 (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, February 8th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th.

Texas Instruments has increased its dividend payment by 75.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Texas Instruments has a payout ratio of 69.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Texas Instruments to earn $5.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.9%.

TXN stock opened at $162.93 on Thursday. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $175.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.80. The firm has a market cap of $149.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.70.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

