Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.73 to $0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $565 million to $595 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $582.35 million.Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.45-3.60 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.09. The stock had a trading volume of 16,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,771. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $63.61 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.86%.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $175,058.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,619.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 59,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total transaction of $7,315,701.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,904,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,389 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,713. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

