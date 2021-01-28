Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) (LON:TSCO) Insider Purchases £137.37 in Stock

Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) (LON:TSCO) insider Alan Stewart purchased 57 shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 241 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £137.37 ($179.47).

Alan Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) alerts:

On Friday, October 30th, Alan Stewart purchased 68 shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £138.72 ($181.24).

Shares of LON TSCO opened at GBX 244.90 ($3.20) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89. The company has a market cap of £23.98 billion and a PE ratio of 21.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 235.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 223.65. Tesco PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 260 ($3.40).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 50.93 ($0.67) per share. This is an increase from Tesco PLC (TSCO.L)’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 15th. Tesco PLC (TSCO.L)’s payout ratio is 88.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 281.57 ($3.68).

About Tesco PLC (TSCO.L)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.