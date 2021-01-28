Tervita’s (TRVCF) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tervita from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Tervita in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tervita from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tervita from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tervita from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tervita currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.58.

Shares of TRVCF stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. Tervita has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

