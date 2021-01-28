Tern Plc (TERN.L) (LON:TERN) Shares Gap Down to $8.20

Shares of Tern Plc (TERN.L) (LON:TERN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.20, but opened at $7.90. Tern Plc (TERN.L) shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 5,755,261 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.44. The firm has a market cap of £26.96 million and a PE ratio of -24.17.

Tern Plc (TERN.L) Company Profile (LON:TERN)

Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors. The firm primarily invest in companies based in United Kingdom. Tern Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

