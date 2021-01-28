Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-1.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $720-780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $744.46 million.Teradyne also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.95-1.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded down $9.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.78. The company had a trading volume of 77,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $143.40.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $11,721,235.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $112,982.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,078.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,344 shares of company stock valued at $32,275,725. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

