Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.95-1.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $720-780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $738.71 million.Teradyne also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.95-1.11 EPS.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 140166 raised Teradyne from a negative rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Teradyne from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.17.

Shares of TER stock traded down $8.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.12. 62,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,632. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $143.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.96. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $999,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $112,982.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,078.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,344 shares of company stock valued at $32,275,725 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

