Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Position Lowered by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,569,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,740,000 after buying an additional 628,841 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,444,000 after buying an additional 446,380 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 873,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,411,000 after buying an additional 49,215 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,729,000 after buying an additional 138,480 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 550,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,730,000 after buying an additional 22,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 6,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $631,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,088,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $4,135,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,344 shares of company stock valued at $32,275,725 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $130.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.52 and a 200-day moving average of $107.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $143.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

TER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 140166 raised shares of Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.17.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

