Teradata (TDC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Teradata has set its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.23-0.25 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $0.23-0.25 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Teradata to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TDC stock opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Teradata has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

In related news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $153,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $82,487.37. Insiders sold 21,971 shares of company stock valued at $487,277 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

