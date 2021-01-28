Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) PT Raised to $35.00 at Loop Capital

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $30.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TPX. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $28.75 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.28.

NYSE:TPX opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $29.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,170.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 210,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $5,337,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,394,269 in the last three months. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 347.5% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 299.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 187,537 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 299.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 20,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 312.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 25,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

