Tellor (TRB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $90.55 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 20.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $58.31 million and $90.55 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tellor has traded 32.2% higher against the US dollar. One Tellor coin can now be bought for about $34.97 or 0.00110702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00076100 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $292.85 or 0.00927164 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006351 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00052486 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000215 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,404.44 or 0.04446411 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014962 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00018179 BTC.
Tellor Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “
Tellor Coin Trading
Tellor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
