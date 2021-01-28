Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TLSNY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $8.90 on Thursday. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 0.38.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business.

