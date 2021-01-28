Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lessened its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 14,497 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter worth $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.27.

TFX stock traded up $12.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $384.42. 4,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $221.27 and a fifty-two week high of $414.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $397.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

