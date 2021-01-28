Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.25-11.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.45. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $11.25-11.45 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $331.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $373.33.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

NYSE:TDY traded down $12.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $374.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,136. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $195.34 and a 1-year high of $398.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.48. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.