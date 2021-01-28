Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TIIAY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TIIAY opened at $4.34 on Thursday. Telecom Italia has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.