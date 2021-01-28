Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 415.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $273.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.10. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.57 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.51 and a fifty-two week high of $294.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $501,504.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $1,002,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 607,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,779,405.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,615 shares of company stock worth $59,578,674. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.39.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

