Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $376.80 Million

Analysts expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to announce sales of $376.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $367.05 million and the highest is $382.31 million. Teladoc Health reported sales of $156.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 140.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teladoc Health.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.39.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,221,689.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,189.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $1,002,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 607,318 shares in the company, valued at $121,779,405.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,615 shares of company stock valued at $59,578,674 over the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC traded down $12.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.94. 3,778,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,795,334. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.82. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.16 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $96.51 and a twelve month high of $294.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.