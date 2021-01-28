TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Posts Earnings Results

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:TEL traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.32. The stock had a trading volume of 25,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,427. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $131.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $9,815,624.00. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,151,808.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 199,988 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,150. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.62.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.