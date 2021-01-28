TD (NASDAQ:GLG) Shares Down 6.1%

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) dropped 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 1,201,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,153,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.21.

TD (NASDAQ:GLG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter. TD had a negative net margin of 52.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.04%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TD stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About TD (NASDAQ:GLG)

TD Holdings, Inc focuses on the new commodities trading business. The company was formerly known as Bat Group, Inc and changed its name to TD Holdings, Inc in March 2020. TD Holdings, Inc is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

