TCF Financial Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:TCF)

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TCF Financial in a research note issued on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. Wedbush also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

TCF has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCF opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.55. TCF Financial has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $45.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCF. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 249.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 511.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at $82,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.