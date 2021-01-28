TCF Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:TCF)

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of TCF Financial stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.06. 2,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,453. TCF Financial has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $45.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that TCF Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

