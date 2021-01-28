Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Acquires 74 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,232.58 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,193.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,178.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,664.94.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

