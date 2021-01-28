Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 45.94%.

Shares of NYSE:TARO traded up $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $71.82. 185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,561. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $83.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

