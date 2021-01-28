Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th.

Targa Resources has decreased its dividend payment by 66.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Targa Resources has a payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Targa Resources to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

TRGP opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $40.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,672.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

