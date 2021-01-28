Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. decreased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. owned 0.06% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 59,761.4% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 559,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after acquiring an additional 558,769 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,556,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 360,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,000,000 after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 98,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVDE traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.12. 33,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,921. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $34.07 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.62 and a 200 day moving average of $52.29.

