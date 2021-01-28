Tarbox Family Office Inc. Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 334.6% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,804 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 288.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,406 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 252.7% in the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,039,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,056 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,802,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,684 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $2.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.59. 94,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,632,596. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.69. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $161.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,328 shares of company stock worth $12,696,954. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

