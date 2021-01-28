Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $582,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $90,723,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,968 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,820,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $38,891,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.41. 977,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,083,512. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average is $26.84. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $263.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

