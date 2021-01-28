Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $4.26 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 0.9% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,660 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,807,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,377,000 after purchasing an additional 116,328 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,519,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,769,000 after purchasing an additional 205,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.5% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,114,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after purchasing an additional 916,151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,668,486 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80.

