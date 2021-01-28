Tarbox Family Office Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of AOR stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,943. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average of $49.88. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $53.42.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

