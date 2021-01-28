Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.62

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 962801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market cap of C$351.85 million and a PE ratio of -295.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael David Kicis sold 120,000 shares of Talon Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total value of C$43,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$114,948. Also, Senior Officer Etienne Dinel sold 159,500 shares of Talon Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$47,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 240,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$72,150. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,500 shares of company stock worth $95,625.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

