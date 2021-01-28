TaaS Tops One Day Trading Volume of $758.00 (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One TaaS token can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TaaS alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00070743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.65 or 0.00899257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00052928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.46 or 0.04278711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00018021 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014639 BTC.

TaaS Token Profile

TaaS (TAAS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.