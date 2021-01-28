T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jonestrading

Jonestrading restated their buy rating on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $3.50 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

TTOO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners lowered T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.60 to $2.40 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. T2 Biosystems has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $331.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million. Equities research analysts predict that T2 Biosystems will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 98,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 499,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 193,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

