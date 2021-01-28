T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Given New $3.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TTOO. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on T2 Biosystems from $1.65 to $2.60 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.57.

Shares of TTOO stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.97.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTOO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 12.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

