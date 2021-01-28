T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Barclays

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.50.

TROW stock opened at $156.50 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $161.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,317,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

