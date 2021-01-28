T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) released its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TROW traded up $7.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,315. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.69. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $161.31.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

