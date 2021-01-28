Syntropy Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Syntropy has a total market cap of $75.70 million and $1.86 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. One Syntropy token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000790 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00068512 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $281.49 or 0.00921303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006565 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00051004 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,356.53 or 0.04439854 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00015392 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017996 BTC.

Syntropy Token Profile

Syntropy (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 313,641,729 tokens. Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet

Syntropy Token Trading

Syntropy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

