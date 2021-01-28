Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Board Declares Share Buyback Program

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.94.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,417,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,829,967. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $40.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

