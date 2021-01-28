Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €99.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SY1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Symrise AG (SY1.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €109.13 ($128.39).

FRA SY1 opened at €104.65 ($123.12) on Wednesday. Symrise AG has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($86.45). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €105.60 and its 200 day moving average price is €110.12.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

