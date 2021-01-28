Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €115.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Nord/LB set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symrise AG (SY1.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €109.13 ($128.39).

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €104.65 ($123.12) on Wednesday. Symrise AG has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €105.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €110.12.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

