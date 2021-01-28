Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)’s share price shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.48 and last traded at $12.37. 1,210,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 533,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Suzano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Suzano had a positive return on equity of 73.71% and a negative net margin of 54.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUZ. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suzano by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suzano by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Suzano during the third quarter worth $92,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Suzano during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Suzano by 23.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

